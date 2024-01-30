EARLY ACCESS RELEASE!

Welcome to Pixel Puzzles Trivia

Learn fun and interesting facts and test your memory skills with the Pixel Puzzles question questing trivia game.

Taking the classic trivia format and gamifying it to a whole new level. Collect stars, gain XP, and quiz your way through the ranks to reach the 'All-Knowing' epic genius level.

We have 3 games mode included for launch and a Daily Question mode. We have a total of 13 game modes planned and the first to come will be Detonation and it will be coming this friday.

There are 9 Question sets in the game so far, each having 49 - 166 questions. There is currently a total of 1,194 trivia questions in the game.

Movies - 101

World Flags - 166

Art - 151

Space - 161

Plants - 119

World Capitals - 157

Aquatic Life - 49

Automobiles - 140

Animal Kingdom - 150

More questions for each set will be added throughout Early Access and new questions sets are also on their way ːUltimatePieceː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1005210

ːUltimatePieceː