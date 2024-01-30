 Skip to content

Pixel Puzzles Trivia update for 30 January 2024

EARLY ACCESS RELEASE!

Build 13307359 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to Pixel Puzzles Trivia

Learn fun and interesting facts and test your memory skills with the Pixel Puzzles question questing trivia game.

Taking the classic trivia format and gamifying it to a whole new level. Collect stars, gain XP, and quiz your way through the ranks to reach the 'All-Knowing' epic genius level.

We have 3 games mode included for launch and a Daily Question mode. We have a total of 13 game modes planned and the first to come will be Detonation and it will be coming this friday.

There are 9 Question sets in the game so far, each having 49 - 166 questions. There is currently a total of 1,194 trivia questions in the game.

  • Movies - 101
  • World Flags - 166
  • Art - 151
  • Space - 161
  • Plants - 119
  • World Capitals - 157
  • Aquatic Life - 49
  • Automobiles - 140
  • Animal Kingdom - 150

More questions for each set will be added throughout Early Access and new questions sets are also on their way ːUltimatePieceː

The first update will see the new Detonation mode along side new QOL improvements, more settings and also more questions.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1005210

ːUltimatePieceː

