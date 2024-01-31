 Skip to content

なりきりVTuber update for 31 January 2024

ver.1.5.2.32 Preparing to migrate to in-app purchases

ver.1.5.2.32 Preparing to migrate to in-app purchases

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is an implementation to move to in-app purchases.
This update does not yet impact functionality.
This update does not include the Demo version.
In the future, it will be basically free, and you can remove the watermark with an in-app purchase.

