This is an implementation to move to in-app purchases.
This update does not yet impact functionality.
This update does not include the Demo version.
In the future, it will be basically free, and you can remove the watermark with an in-app purchase.
なりきりVTuber update for 31 January 2024
ver.1.5.2.32 Preparing to migrate to in-app purchases
