We've released the Supporter Pack for Tower Unite!

If you're like us and you love Tower Unite, please consider supporting us through this supporter pack!

We're a small team that relies on fan support to keep this project alive! Buying this supporter pack will directly help us cover development costs as we work to make Tower Unite the best it can be.

The supporter pack comes with a few gifts to show our appreciation! We tried to keep them similar to other rewards we’ve given in the past to those who have helped to fund the game!

You can grab the Supporter Pack here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2792910/Tower_Unite__Supporter_Pack/

Stay tuned for our Weekly Dev Log!