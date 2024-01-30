 Skip to content

Riff XR update for 30 January 2024

Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. You can now add / invite anyone to a party regardless of them being on your friends list or not.

  2. Lighting Update on “Dead Wave” continues

  3. Mission Update on “Dead Wave” for those that have been experimenting with the missions they will be reset in the coming day.

Changed files in this update

