You can now add / invite anyone to a party regardless of them being on your friends list or not.
Lighting Update on “Dead Wave” continues
Mission Update on “Dead Wave” for those that have been experimenting with the missions they will be reset in the coming day.
Riff XR update for 30 January 2024
Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
