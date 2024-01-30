Poosh in Portrait mode!

Patch Notes:
- Poosh XL Can now be played in tall "portrait" resolutions (turn off fullscreen and resize anywhere from 32:9 to 9:21) This was quite the undertaking but dramatically changes how the game can be played.
- NEW FEATURE - Holding the Poosh button for a second will now give an extended angle with a slightly slower rotation. The power is capped for these shots. This hopefully will allow you to get out of a tight spot occasionally and adds additional accessibility to the game.
- The leaderboards now have a title for what the currently displayed leaderboard is (how'd i miss this?)
- The players death spot has an additional outline to show the exact location of the players collider at time of death
- Added an additional double check for achievements on round end to hopefully clear up any missing achievements for folks
- The rear barrier in survival raises slightly slower now
- Enemy 03 (the red see saws) now have longer highlight beams
- A minor effect has been added for when the player nearly hits something
- Added more useful tutorial instructions
- PC/Linux/Mac Share button now just copies a string to clipboard instead of opening to Twitter
- Adjusted bomb radius to clear more screen
- Various minor Bug Fixes
Thanks for playing! Make sure to leave a review on Steam if you're enjoying the game.
-Adamvision
