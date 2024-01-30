Patch v0.1.233

General
- Crouch will now release you from climbable ropes and ladders
- AI Lure Behaviour has been improved to be more consistent and capture the target AI's attention more, allowing the player to more easily sneak by
- Improved consistency of AI Search Behaviour contact events
- Increased player exposure visibility at sprint/holstered speed
- Buffet cabinet doors can now be opened
- Vanity mirror desk drawers can now be opened
- Merchant now sees food items as junk and will no longer buy them
- Improved shader variant and process handling for GPU performance
- Improved CPU handling for sound propagation, entity components, physics handling, VFX systems, fire propagation, door colliders and global illumination renderers
- Improved optimization of Shadow Projectors
- Improved material pass handling
- Changed splatter particle for food items
AI: Rat
- Added initial critter behaviours like Scent Lure, Eat and Attack
- Added rat holes to allow rats to navigate around closed doors
- Added rat corpse item and pickup
- Improved various animations
- Improved rat hitboxes and collisions
Area: Coastal Fishery
- Changed Mr. Croup's initial safe dial values to prevent accidental input of easter egg code
Area: Coastal Caves
- Added a new shack and scaffolding to the main elevator chamber to allow alternative routes around huntsmen
- Tweaked huntsmen patrols to make them a bit more exploitable
Area: Coastal Cliffside
- Tweaked the cannon instructions to make it clearer where the required items are located
- Added additional AI jump spots and navigable areas
Area: City Market
- Added an elevator lever to the top of the elevator shaft before the Emerald Eye
- Fixed various geometry and clipping issues
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where AI could spot suspicious targets like corpses in the dark from afar
- Fixed issue where AI to AI line-of-sight checks would not target the correct position
- Fixed issue where climbables would not allow the player to correctly jump off them
- Fixed exploit where weapon animations could be cancelled by opening the journal
- Fixed issue where framerate would notably drop when speaking to Oliver in the Market
- Fixed issue where the player could clip the crush trigger while riding the dumbwaiter in the Market
- Fixed handlantern light animation not playing correctly during draw/holster/raise/lower animations
- Fixed issue where Flare Gun would not stock correctly in the shop
- Fixed outdated save issue where shop item text would not load correctly
- Tweaked Huntsmen navigation base offset so they snap better to the ground
- Fixed issue where weather effects would not play outside the Slaughtered Goat Tavern
- Fixed some texture issues in the Slaughtered Goat Tavern
- Fixed issue where pixel gap filler shader wouldn't work correctly
Changed files in this update