Gloomwood update for 30 January 2024

Patch v0.1.233

Patch v0.1.233

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Crouch will now release you from climbable ropes and ladders
  • AI Lure Behaviour has been improved to be more consistent and capture the target AI's attention more, allowing the player to more easily sneak by
  • Improved consistency of AI Search Behaviour contact events
  • Increased player exposure visibility at sprint/holstered speed
  • Buffet cabinet doors can now be opened
  • Vanity mirror desk drawers can now be opened
  • Merchant now sees food items as junk and will no longer buy them
  • Improved shader variant and process handling for GPU performance
  • Improved CPU handling for sound propagation, entity components, physics handling, VFX systems, fire propagation, door colliders and global illumination renderers
  • Improved optimization of Shadow Projectors
  • Improved material pass handling
  • Changed splatter particle for food items

AI: Rat

  • Added initial critter behaviours like Scent Lure, Eat and Attack
  • Added rat holes to allow rats to navigate around closed doors
  • Added rat corpse item and pickup
  • Improved various animations
  • Improved rat hitboxes and collisions

Area: Coastal Fishery

  • Changed Mr. Croup's initial safe dial values to prevent accidental input of easter egg code

Area: Coastal Caves

  • Added a new shack and scaffolding to the main elevator chamber to allow alternative routes around huntsmen
  • Tweaked huntsmen patrols to make them a bit more exploitable

Area: Coastal Cliffside

  • Tweaked the cannon instructions to make it clearer where the required items are located
  • Added additional AI jump spots and navigable areas

Area: City Market

  • Added an elevator lever to the top of the elevator shaft before the Emerald Eye
  • Fixed various geometry and clipping issues

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where AI could spot suspicious targets like corpses in the dark from afar
  • Fixed issue where AI to AI line-of-sight checks would not target the correct position
  • Fixed issue where climbables would not allow the player to correctly jump off them
  • Fixed exploit where weapon animations could be cancelled by opening the journal
  • Fixed issue where framerate would notably drop when speaking to Oliver in the Market
  • Fixed issue where the player could clip the crush trigger while riding the dumbwaiter in the Market
  • Fixed handlantern light animation not playing correctly during draw/holster/raise/lower animations
  • Fixed issue where Flare Gun would not stock correctly in the shop
  • Fixed outdated save issue where shop item text would not load correctly
  • Tweaked Huntsmen navigation base offset so they snap better to the ground
  • Fixed issue where weather effects would not play outside the Slaughtered Goat Tavern
  • Fixed some texture issues in the Slaughtered Goat Tavern
  • Fixed issue where pixel gap filler shader wouldn't work correctly

