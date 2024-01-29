Damned 2 Update - 0.1.1659

Hi everyone!

These last weeks have been really busy for us. Developing a game while seeking opportunities and partnerships to keep pushing the quality and spread the word about the game is no easy task. Lots of online meetings and business discussions going on behind the scenes. I hope to have good news to share soon.

This update highlights are:

Improved sanity system.

New sanity effects.

New possessable objects.

UI improvements.

Lots of balances and fixes.

Regarding the audio balance and new effects, we had a problem preventing the audio team to work on the game, they were unable to access the game project for a few weeks. This problem is now solved and we should be working on it this week or the next one.

From now on, we'll start working on :

New map

New monster

New puzzles and traps

What kind of map you would like to play on? Does a prison sounds interesting? Let's have a discussion going!

And now, the changelog:

Gameplay

Added new 6 new Sඞnity effects for survivors, in a total of 9 effects.

Survivors now lose more Sanity when alone.

Sanity effects won't only happen over time after a threshold of Sanity, they can now trigger after an action.

Sanity effects now ends when sanity is restored past its threshold.

Remade heart sanity effect.

Improved toilet lid opening.

Changed vision system for monsters and survivors, now players don't highlight items through the glass.

The valve socket is now highlighted in red when the survivor doesn't have the Valve to install.

Improved small box lid position.

Double doors only need to be unlocked once.

Balance

Increased Prey Track cooldown from 45 to 65 seconds.

Re-balanced Sanity Effects threshold and time.

Increased base Sanity lost over time by 20%.

Increased minimum trigger radius from Object Possession from 100 to 150.

Improved the AI prediction of the survivor movement. Survivors can't hide behind the corner and expect the monster not to find them.

Reduced the AI precision of a noise location made by a survivor.

Improved the AI transformation location.

Map

Added 4 new traps through the map.

Removed some traps to balance the number of traps.

Removed the majority of pumpkins.

Added new decorations through the map.

Moved one of the Pressured Puzzles in the Stockroom to another wall.

Improved Main Menu and Lobby background map.

Visuals

Added new doors with windows as the main door of the hotel.

Added a small help text to the Valve Socket.

Decreased the camera effect when triggering a Possessed Object.

Performance

Improved Doors, Drawers, and Lid culling.

Improved the LOD's of various objects.

Textures optimisation.

Interface

Improved TAB, Items, Stamina, Sanity, and Monster's Energy visuals.

Improved List of players in the TAB interface, decreased size, and changed position.

Improved Skill interface, decreased text length, and added more details.

Revised all tutorial texts.

Moved the Game Options list from the tab screen to the Options (ESC).

Changed the message when pointing to pressure puzzle from "Require revolving tool" to "Requires a Valve".

Sound

Improved overall basic sound effects occlusion.

Fixes

Fixed a wall inside the elevator without collision.

Fixed the TAB menu not closing when the final screen is open.

Fixed total game time not showing the correct time for games that last more than one hour.

Fixed various door collisions being too thin.

Fixed the safe's door becoming invisible to the survivors.

Fixed Passwords not being shared with the Shared Inventory option.

Fixed possible error with the last door lights.

Fixed multiple feedback text displayed at the same time overlapping each other.

Fixed tutorial not closing when the final screen is open.

Possible fix syncing doors position when a player reconnect to the game.

Fixed survivor playing monster music while not in monster's vision.

Fixed VOIP use feedback not updating for other players inside the game.

Fixed some floating objects.

Fixed Object Possession skill icon showing at the start of the match for the monster before other skills.

Fixed the last door Exit Sign not changing the color to green when its unlocked.

Fixed the metal door in the Stockroom not opening correctly.

Fixed the AI not being able to open doors sometimes.

Fixed the doors not blocking the AI path correctly when the doors are slightly opened.

Fixed for keys not animating correctly for non-server players.

Fixed AI transforming inside closed rooms near the Survivor.

Stay safe and happy gaming!