- Fixed a bug where in the final round of "Past Glory" the battle would not start
- Fixed an issue where the hit chance text in the battle ui could mess up with selecting tiles
- "Shield Weaponry" will now also apply on on buffs to block during combats
- The loot for ressources and chest will now increase by a base value of 15% per quest difficulty now
- Fixed Martial Mastery having the wrong level requirement
- Fixed an issue where "Fists of Steel" would not increase the value by the amount specified in the tooltip. Instead the strength bonus was still being doubled. Fixed the discrepancy, but this would nerf the monk without me actually intending to nerf them. Therefore, it will still double the strength bonus but now the tooltip will correctly state a strength bonus increase of 100%
Our Adventurer Guild update for 29 January 2024
Patch 0.752
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update