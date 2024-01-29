- Renamed game to Red Crucible Tanks
- Added tutorial for new players
- Fixed: UI selection being lost when clicking a button
- Fixed a rare issue where a vehicle is immobile after spawning
Red Crucible: Phoenix Rising update for 29 January 2024
Update Notes: v0.6.5
