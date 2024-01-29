 Skip to content

Red Crucible: Phoenix Rising update for 29 January 2024

Update Notes: v0.6.5

  • Renamed game to Red Crucible Tanks
  • Added tutorial for new players
  • Fixed: UI selection being lost when clicking a button
  • Fixed a rare issue where a vehicle is immobile after spawning

