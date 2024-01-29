 Skip to content

I Think I'm in Love with a Demon Prince update for 29 January 2024

Magic Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 13306779 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest patch reworks how magic functions.

Magic is now purchased and upgraded from the coven, but is no longer consumeable. It works on a cooldown basis now. This is in response to the fact that players weren't often buying them as they took away from the resources required for towers on a level.

The spells themselves have been rebalanced also, the tier 3 spells are now much more powerful and tier 1 spells are much weaker. This better represents their cost and cooldown.

There has also been some bug fixes in the latest patch along with some UI changes.

