- Fixed day skipping bug caused by using NG+ call skip feature.
- Fixed NG+ not triggering game over when using call skip feature.
- Fixed text display issue on Delete Save popup.
- Bed Bug now properly labeled to be hidden when using the insect phobia toggle.
- Added missing phobia labels to several other entries.
- Added limit for how many error messages can display on screen at once (5).
Home Safety Hotline update for 29 January 2024
Patch Notes (v1.12)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
