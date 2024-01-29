 Skip to content

Home Safety Hotline update for 29 January 2024

Patch Notes (v1.12)

Build 13306748

  • Fixed day skipping bug caused by using NG+ call skip feature.
  • Fixed NG+ not triggering game over when using call skip feature.
  • Fixed text display issue on Delete Save popup.
  • Bed Bug now properly labeled to be hidden when using the insect phobia toggle.
  • Added missing phobia labels to several other entries.
  • Added limit for how many error messages can display on screen at once (5).

