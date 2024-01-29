Version 1.11 - More Achievements, QoL and Balance changes

-You can now sell the same Consumable as many times as you want without having to re-select it.
-Nerfed some The End bosses.
-Fixed Merciless bug that consumed all Momentum on preview.
-Added 5 additional Consumable Slots in Navbar.
-Added missing aura Sprite.
-Fixed a bug that Resistance to Shadow counted as Weakness to Shadow.
-Buffed Thrice Ice damage.
-Corrected Spectral Shot Id.
-Added Player's name to Statistics Screen.
-Equipments now give you more HP and have higher change of giving you HP.
-Raised the stat points level cap from 8 to 10 again.
-New Achievements:
- -That's so Frierren: Encounter a Mimic.
- -Nahuerron't: Defeat Nahuerru
- -Ardent Defender: Win a battle using only defensive cads.
- -Scavenger Feast: Loot a +50 Equipment
- -Specialist: Win a Battle using only special cards.
- -Sin of Wrath: Generate 10 Bloodlust in a single turn.
- -Sin of Greed: Unlock Scavenger Class
- -Sin of Lust: Consume a Major Experience Potion
- -Sin of Envy: Dispel an Abyssal with Reanimate Aura.
-
Changed files in this update