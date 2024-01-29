Version 1.11 - More Achievements, QoL and Balance changes

-You can now sell the same Consumable as many times as you want without having to re-select it.

-Nerfed some The End bosses.

-Fixed Merciless bug that consumed all Momentum on preview.

-Added 5 additional Consumable Slots in Navbar.

-Added missing aura Sprite.

-Fixed a bug that Resistance to Shadow counted as Weakness to Shadow.

-Buffed Thrice Ice damage.

-Corrected Spectral Shot Id.

-Added Player's name to Statistics Screen.

-Equipments now give you more HP and have higher change of giving you HP.

-Raised the stat points level cap from 8 to 10 again.

-New Achievements:

-That's so Frierren: Encounter a Mimic.

-Nahuerron't: Defeat Nahuerru

-Ardent Defender: Win a battle using only defensive cads.

-Scavenger Feast: Loot a +50 Equipment

-Specialist: Win a Battle using only special cards.

-Sin of Wrath: Generate 10 Bloodlust in a single turn.

-Sin of Greed: Unlock Scavenger Class

-Sin of Lust: Consume a Major Experience Potion

-Sin of Envy: Dispel an Abyssal with Reanimate Aura.



