The Abyss Within update for 29 January 2024

Version 1.11 - More Achievements, QoL and Balance changes

Share · View all patches · Build 13306711 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-You can now sell the same Consumable as many times as you want without having to re-select it.
-Nerfed some The End bosses.
-Fixed Merciless bug that consumed all Momentum on preview.
-Added 5 additional Consumable Slots in Navbar.
-Added missing aura Sprite.
-Fixed a bug that Resistance to Shadow counted as Weakness to Shadow.
-Buffed Thrice Ice damage.
-Corrected Spectral Shot Id.
-Added Player's name to Statistics Screen.
-Equipments now give you more HP and have higher change of giving you HP.
-Raised the stat points level cap from 8 to 10 again.
-New Achievements:

  • -That's so Frierren: Encounter a Mimic.
  • -Nahuerron't: Defeat Nahuerru
  • -Ardent Defender: Win a battle using only defensive cads.
  • -Scavenger Feast: Loot a +50 Equipment
  • -Specialist: Win a Battle using only special cards.
  • -Sin of Wrath: Generate 10 Bloodlust in a single turn.
  • -Sin of Greed: Unlock Scavenger Class
  • -Sin of Lust: Consume a Major Experience Potion
  • -Sin of Envy: Dispel an Abyssal with Reanimate Aura.

