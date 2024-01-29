0.2.09_beta
- Fixed Park Exit Game trigger
- Added tracking stats of WAM Highest Score and Total Park Visits
- Added movement SFX to DrawBridge and DropBridge
- Changed Home Scene to disable Backpack
- Changed Save/Load so Stats & Achievements are encoded
Changed files in this update