Just A Walk In The Park Playtest update for 29 January 2024

Build 13306565

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.2.09_beta

  • Fixed Park Exit Game trigger
  • Added tracking stats of WAM Highest Score and Total Park Visits
  • Added movement SFX to DrawBridge and DropBridge
  • Changed Home Scene to disable Backpack
  • Changed Save/Load so Stats & Achievements are encoded

