This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Embark on a fun new adventure in the new Breakdown Event, unfolding in three stages. You'll delve deep underground encountering peculiar, yet oddly familiar assortments of items and resources in bizarre configurations.

Trigger the Breakdown Event by completing the Battery Backup mission and claiming the mission reward at any Landing Pad. Next, open your compass and equip your drill as you make your way into the caves to uncover the mysteries below. Fulfill the requirements presented in the EXO Request Platform to begin mending the anomalies within the system.

Dive into all three stages of the event for a triple dose of adventure!

Stage 1: Monday, January 29

Stage 2: Monday, February 5

Stage 3: Monday, February 12

Event Ends: Sunday, April 7

EXO Dynamics rewards contributions with:

2,619 Points: NEW “Baublegum” Visor

NEW “Baublegum” Visor 111, 519 Points: NEW “Liminal Leak” Palette

NEW “Liminal Leak” Palette 000000 Points: <Redacted>

<Redacted> 888,888 Points: NEW “Explosive Personality” Hat

NEW “Explosive Personality” Hat Useful incremental rewards along the way and randomized recurring rewards at the end of the event – including useful resources, Rail components, QT-RTGs, Portable Smelters, and Dynamite!



The EXO Request Platform is now more accessible with reduced byte costs and a simpler recipe.

Byte Cost: 1,500 Bytes

1,500 Bytes Resource Cost: 1 Resin, 2 Compound

Five-Year Anniversary Hat



Astroneer is turning 5 years old! Whether you’ve been with us for 5 minutes or 5 years, we want to thank you for being part of our continued success. Visit EXO Outfitters in February to claim your exclusive Fifth Anniversary party hat for free! Here’s to many more years of fun, friendship, and adventure together!

Bugs:

The following bugs have been fixed as of version 1.29.90.0:

Audio:

• AS-5646: The correct SFX play now when a resource is consumed by a puzzle

Cosmetics:

• AS-19100: The Contour Palette should now appear correctly on all Hats and Masks

Custom Games:

• AS-19517: Starting Biome should now be listed in the game configuration page in the Astropedia

Intro:

• AS-19027: The intro cinematic can now be skipped on Xbox

Localization:

• AS-18799: Singular Substance mission description should now be translated in all supported languages

• AS-19750: "Travelling Companion" objectives should now be correctly translated in Russian

Main Menu:

• AS-19881: The Main Menu Message of the Day is now properly hidden upon dismissal when visiting the store customization menu

• AS-19886: The Main Menu Message of the Day can now be closed by clicking the close button

• AS-19804: Images in the Full Screen Message of the Day now have corrected aspect ratio

Multiplayer:

• AS-19763: Clients can no longer join before the host has left their dropship

Tooltips:

• AS-19746: One-time Tooltips should now appear correctly on Rail Post bundles