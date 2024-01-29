[Devlog. Day 919. 11 days after the release]

The patch from January 30th is a patch based on your wishes!
- during a somersault, after a collision with inanimate objects of the game world, there will no longer be a "bonk" state. Now the somersault is just interrupted. This change should improve the experience of using the roll during combat and in non-combat;
- Improved the experience of fighting with some bosses, changed some attacks and added graphical changes to their animations for a better understanding of what exactly is attacking Sonya and from where;
- Reduced endurance consumption during rolling by 2 times;
- Reduced endurance consumption while using the hook from 0.4 to 0.3;
- Added an item for purchase - "BOW-CROSSBOW". This miracle shoots 3 arrows in different directions at once, but also spends 3 arrows at once;
- Some typos have been corrected in Russian;
- Redesigned lvl design of the new library;
Improved lighting in the new library.
(The new patch came out very big, it may probably break some saves! A million apologies, I really wanted to please everyone with balance edits)
Slowly, I'm starting to think about the second part. I'm not sure if the game will be called ChildStory 2, but it will better reveal the characters from the first part. A seamstress, at least.
So yes, fans of Button and Emma - you will definitely like the second game :D
