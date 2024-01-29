[Devlog. Day 919. 11 days after the release]

Improved lighting in the new library.

(The new patch came out very big, it may probably break some saves! A million apologies, I really wanted to please everyone with balance edits)

Slowly, I'm starting to think about the second part. I'm not sure if the game will be called ChildStory 2, but it will better reveal the characters from the first part. A seamstress, at least.

So yes, fans of Button and Emma - you will definitely like the second game :D