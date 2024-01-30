 Skip to content

Core-Blast update for 30 January 2024

30012024 Update

Build 13306269 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the issue where the catcher would not catch the object passing through the portal.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented enough runes from spawning for rune boxes.
  • Changed the color of the damaged energy core durability indicator to a light color.

