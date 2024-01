Share · View all patches · Build 13306219 · Last edited 29 January 2024 – 21:52:09 UTC by Wendy

All,

We have released Start11 1.50 to the Steam.

For a complete changelog and to provide feedback on the beta, please visit:

https://forums.stardock.com/525681/start11-150-release-feedback-thread

As always, thanks for your time and support.

Sean Drohan

Stardock Product Lifecycle Manager