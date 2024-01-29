 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Endless Furry TD update for 29 January 2024

Explosive Rounds & Effects Pooled | Game Renamed

Share · View all patches · Build 13305906 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Explosive rounds (explosive damage) is now object pooled for better performance.
  2. Explosive effects (explosive visuals) is now object pooled for better performance.
  3. Game renamed to "Endless Furry TD" due to trademark in regards to "Tower Defense".

Changed files in this update

Depot 2656741 Depot 2656741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link