NovaX update for 29 January 2024

Build 0.5 V

Build 0.5 V

Share · View all patches · Build 13305782 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Bug fixes!

-Testing Dedicated Server...that I have not managed to implement so far!

-Testing crouch, vault, climb, parachute...that I have not managed to implement so far!

