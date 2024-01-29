Build 0.5 V

-Bug fixes!
-Testing Dedicated Server...that I have not managed to implement so far!
-Testing crouch, vault, climb, parachute...that I have not managed to implement so far!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Bug fixes!
-Testing Dedicated Server...that I have not managed to implement so far!
-Testing crouch, vault, climb, parachute...that I have not managed to implement so far!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update