Patch v1.1.01 1/2

Patch of Fixes 1/2

You have identified several issues upon the release of Furniture: Build & Repair, so I took the time to implement some initial fixes:

It has been widely requested, so an "Exit" button has been added to the main menu!

Similarly, for sound settings, you can now adjust the game volume directly from within the game.

A comprehensive tutorial has been integrated for a better understanding of the game mechanics.

Some minor errors have been corrected as they should be.

Thank you for all your feedback and kindness. I will continue working on Furniture: Build & Repair to enhance your gaming experience and add more content!

The second part of the fix will be released on 01/30/2024, including corrections related to achievements and collision issues.

Additionally, an update to the Steam page is planned!

(To be transparent, the translation in most languages is done using a translation tool. If significant errors are present, I will correct them as quickly as possible!)