Patch v1.1.01 1/2

Patch of Fixes 1/2
You have identified several issues upon the release of Furniture: Build & Repair, so I took the time to implement some initial fixes:
- It has been widely requested, so an "Exit" button has been added to the main menu!
- Similarly, for sound settings, you can now adjust the game volume directly from within the game.
- A comprehensive tutorial has been integrated for a better understanding of the game mechanics.
- Some minor errors have been corrected as they should be.
Thank you for all your feedback and kindness. I will continue working on Furniture: Build & Repair to enhance your gaming experience and add more content!
The second part of the fix will be released on 01/30/2024, including corrections related to achievements and collision issues.
Additionally, an update to the Steam page is planned!
(To be transparent, the translation in most languages is done using a translation tool. If significant errors are present, I will correct them as quickly as possible!)
Changed files in this update