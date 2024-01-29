My Hypnotized Family 0.32 Update

Thank you for your patience! It has been a long wait since the last update, which had a consistent monthly schedule for the last period. Two and a half months is a long time, so thank you for your patience and for staying with the story and the characters.

This is a new chapter for the game, as it's day 7 of the game, a week has passed, and now the game goes from Alex learning hypnosis and going slow, to finally corrupting his mom and sisters. As per the supporters' vote, this will be done in 5 game days. In day 7, he hypnotizes both sisters and mom; however, the art for the mom is still being finished.

We debated if we want to wait until we release the whole day, including the mom scene. But the last post promised an update during this month, so we decided to keep the promise. However, a small next update with the day 7 mom hypnosis scene will be out in a 1-2 week's time.

So, here is what you get in this update:

You hypnotize Helen, choose to caress or torture her, humiliate or be gentle, and through your actions, you choose a route for her.

You use hypnosis to make Lucy head over heels in love with you as she plays with her fresh, juicy cunt.

Plus a few minor changes: added pubic hair to Tilda in day 6 if you choose hair in the main menu, and now the official custom MC name is changed to Alex (I'm tired of messing it up, sorry about that, but the Default name IS the canonical MC name, so be it).

I hope you enjoy the scenes, the manipulations, the plot twists, and overall direction of the game! Let me know both ways, like it or don't. If you like it, what do you want more of? If you don't, what can be improved?

Enjoy and thank you for purchasing the game!