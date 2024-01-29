 Skip to content

Halcyon Days update for 29 January 2024

Day 11 Patch

Day 11 Patch

Build 13305632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Recalibrated Special Weapon Damages (They are all much more powerful now)

  2. Fixed Kevlar's menu for controller (2 options were switched)

  3. Fixed lock on points for certain enemies

  4. Added boss music

  5. Updated Save menu to be more clear

