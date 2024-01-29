-
Recalibrated Special Weapon Damages (They are all much more powerful now)
Fixed Kevlar's menu for controller (2 options were switched)
Fixed lock on points for certain enemies
Added boss music
Updated Save menu to be more clear
Halcyon Days update for 29 January 2024
Day 11 Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
