Version 0.5.3: Bug Fix

Hello Tea Makers!

We've got one more patch to round out the month of January!

This patch fixes a bug that has been lingering for a while now. Some players, usually on certain types of mac computers, have been reporting a very obstrusive black static covering the screen that has made the game unplayable. Unfortunately, because the bug only affected very specific hardware, it's taken us a while to get the equipment to fix and test it. We're so thankful to everyone who has helped us discover this bug, and we really appreciate your patience as we worked towards fixing it! And for anyone who has had to hold off until this bug was fixed, we're so excited to finally welcome you to Pekoe.

As a reminder, if you are experiencing a bug, you can report it in-game by either pressing the F2 key or the drop-down button in the top right corner of the screen. Our Discord also has a bug channel for more in-depth one-on-one support! In particular, if there is a bug that you’ve already reported a while back but is still happening, there is a chance that this is a bug that we’ve had difficulty reproducing. If you’re able to hop into our Discord to help us track down and squash these pesky recurring bugs, we’d love to have you!

🐞Bugs

Fixed Black Static bug that made game unplayable on certain macOS machines

Please make sure to restart Steam to receive the update. You can see your current version number on the title screen to make sure you have the most recent update!

For more information about our progress, please check out our Known Bugs & Issues page and our full Patch History.