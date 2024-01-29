Updates 1/29/24: New AI, Boxer Bruising, and More!

Share · View all patches · Build 13305570 · Last edited 29 January 2024 – 21:09:18 UTC by Wendy

It's been a while since we've had a major update, but the wait is over!

New Gen 2 AI! We have been hard at work on this for a long while and we are super excited to roll it out! We are also happy to hear comments from our players- if you have any feedback on our Gen 2 AI, feel free to mention it in our Discord server: https://discord.gg/t8NsuFfWSm

Boxers will now show visible damage the more they are punched! This also comes with a new setting to toggle injury effects on/off in the pause menu (under the Game section).*

When you are at extremely low health, your environment will turn gray to warn you.

Minor bug fixes

etc...

Hope you all enjoy and stay tuned for all that is coming in the future!

*Currently, only our male boxers display injuries.