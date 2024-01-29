 Skip to content

Golden Gloves VR update for 29 January 2024

Updates 1/29/24: New AI, Boxer Bruising, and More!

29 January 2024 · Build 13305570

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been a while since we've had a major update, but the wait is over!

  • New Gen 2 AI! We have been hard at work on this for a long while and we are super excited to roll it out! We are also happy to hear comments from our players- if you have any feedback on our Gen 2 AI, feel free to mention it in our Discord server: https://discord.gg/t8NsuFfWSm
  • Boxers will now show visible damage the more they are punched! This also comes with a new setting to toggle injury effects on/off in the pause menu (under the Game section).*
  • When you are at extremely low health, your environment will turn gray to warn you.
  • Minor bug fixes

etc...

Hope you all enjoy and stay tuned for all that is coming in the future!

*Currently, only our male boxers display injuries.

