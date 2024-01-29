 Skip to content

A Christmassy Christmas update for 29 January 2024

Day One and a half Update!

Build 13305507 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed some SceneTransitions that were causing crashes.
  • Added The Final Boss to endless mode that will spawn periodically.
  • Removed limit to how many Magic Snowballs Santa can have.
  • Souls will now despawn after 30 seconds if not collected.
  • Increased amount of Permanent Upgrades you can purchase.
  • Increased the cost of Permanent Upgrades.

