- Removed some SceneTransitions that were causing crashes.
- Added The Final Boss to endless mode that will spawn periodically.
- Removed limit to how many Magic Snowballs Santa can have.
- Souls will now despawn after 30 seconds if not collected.
- Increased amount of Permanent Upgrades you can purchase.
- Increased the cost of Permanent Upgrades.
A Christmassy Christmas update for 29 January 2024
Day One and a half Update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2745401 Depot 2745401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update