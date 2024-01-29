Patch a0.7.9

Version a0.7.9

📢 New Feature! If you wish, you can request a refund for a card that has been nerfed. It will be removed from your collection, and you will receive its catalog cost in exchange.

🔥 Balance Patch and Bug Fixes! Shadow Rarity Robots of Rank IV have been moved to Rank III to better distribute this rarity across the Ranks, especially since the late game has become less omnipresent.

Major Correction: The probabilities of success and parrying an attack are now correct!

Balancing

Robots

Hunters

Prime Hunter Ovéa: Resilience: 1 -> 0, Armor: 1 -> 2

Bayonette: Changed from Rank IV to Rank III, Cost 7 kits. Its stats have been adjusted accordingly.

Infantry

The Sergeant: Infantry bonus changed from +3 Damage to +2 Damage. To bring it back to an acceptable strength.

Protectors

Sons of Talus: Changed from Rank IV to Rank III, Cost 8 kits. Its stats have been adjusted accordingly.

Resource Gatherers

Daughter of Kissir: Changed from Rank IV to Rank III, Cost 9 kits. Its stats have been adjusted accordingly.

Masteries

Resupply

Battery Sharing: Energy cost: 5 -> 0, Penalty changed from -4 Speed to -3 Speed, bonus from 10 energy to 5 energy per affected Robot. The card was too powerful for the current state of the game. Thanks @conqueror34

Bugs

Debilitating Virus has been fixed, the Building had no effect.

The Aerial Tactics Center no longer shows a +2 Move instead of +1 Move on Robots in construction. (Had no real effect) Thanks to @Poopcorn

The probabilities of a Successful or Parried attack against TitaniumRaritySprite: LEON-CAM now take into account its distance from the attacking Robot.

The probabilities of Successful and Parried attacks are now CORRECT! The percentages displayed until now were ALL wrong. (Sorry, I code with the 🍑)