怨禍 update for 29 January 2024

Ver.2.0.1 update

Ver.2.0.1 update · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Fixed a bug where some progress became impossible when restarting with Ver.1.2.6 data.
・Fixed other minor bugs




  
