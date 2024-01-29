・Fixed a bug where some progress became impossible when restarting with Ver.1.2.6 data.
・Fixed other minor bugs
怨禍 update for 29 January 2024
Ver.2.0.1 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update