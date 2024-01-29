 Skip to content

99 Waves update for 29 January 2024

Beta Ver 0.97 - You can equip weapons up to 5!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! We received some feedback that people want to equip multiple weapons, so now you can equip weapons up to 5!!

Plus, fixed the problem where the player cannot press key when the key overlaps directional key.

Thanks!

Depot 2773641
