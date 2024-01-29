Open Mod 2024.1.18 [29-ian-2024]

Fixes:

-fixed an issue where a glass would not be destroyable on Suburb map

-fixed an issue where the smoke blue sprint start animation would look snappy and bugged

-fixed an issue where the smoke grenades could not break the new destroyable glass

Added/Changed:

-made the destroyable glass shatter during grenade explosions as well

-adjusted the way the grenades are throwed because the throw was not very acurate. Now it should be pretty acurate and always on the center of the screen

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around