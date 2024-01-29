 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Open Mod update for 29 January 2024

Open Mod 2024.1.18 [29-ian-2024]

Share · View all patches · Build 13305406 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

-fixed an issue where a glass would not be destroyable on Suburb map

-fixed an issue where the smoke blue sprint start animation would look snappy and bugged

-fixed an issue where the smoke grenades could not break the new destroyable glass

Added/Changed:

-made the destroyable glass shatter during grenade explosions as well

-adjusted the way the grenades are throwed because the throw was not very acurate. Now it should be pretty acurate and always on the center of the screen

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around

Changed files in this update

Depot 1591681 Depot 1591681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link