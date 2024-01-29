 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starveil Playtest update for 29 January 2024

Patch 0.10.4.5 Alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 13305323 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you think we skipped 0.10.4.4, I don't know what you're talking about 👀

0.10.4.5 Patch Notes
  • Updated the visuals in the Necroforge. We're still not done but more props are in place now.
Known Issues

  • The game is way too zoomed out on higher resolutions than 1080p.

    • You can use the F3 button while logged onto a character for some debug settings with resolution and scaling

  • As there is no latency compensation, low quality connections (e.g. weak wi-fi signal) can lead to slowdowns

  • Using skills too fast may result in skills being interrupted

  • Not all abilities have audio effects

Changed files in this update

Depot 2499352 Depot 2499352
  • Loading history…
Depot 2499353 Depot 2499353
  • Loading history…
Depot 2499354 Depot 2499354
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link