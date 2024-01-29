Patch 0.10.4.5 Alpha

If you think we skipped 0.10.4.4, I don't know what you're talking about 👀
0.10.4.5 Patch Notes
- Updated the visuals in the Necroforge. We're still not done but more props are in place now.
Known Issues
The game is way too zoomed out on higher resolutions than 1080p.
- You can use the F3 button while logged onto a character for some debug settings with resolution and scaling
As there is no latency compensation, low quality connections (e.g. weak wi-fi signal) can lead to slowdowns
Using skills too fast may result in skills being interrupted
Not all abilities have audio effects
