Update 0.1.6

///NEW
-new boss: 8-Freak
-new chest: Mana Chest
-new chest: Sickly Chest
-new drop: Temp Shield Pickup
-new drop: Armor Pickup
///BALANCE
-using bombs does more damage
-card Health Potion heals a percentage of HP now
-card Mixed Potion HP heal is percentage based
-mana pickups trigger regen instead of just restoring MP
-health pickups heal 10% or 10 HP, whichever is more
-shield pickups give 10% of max HP as shield, or at least 10
-weapons can now scale with STR
-gold gem now gives +1 ATK per $1 (thanks dave)
-weapon mod Mage Scope gives mp on kills instead of crit
-stat scaling of guns now tripled (thanks HalvedDead)
-harder enemies give more XP
-xp required to level increased
-chaos god now sometimes distributes your stats in a peculiar way
-Dealer Psy doesn't have a CD again
-card relics are now more rare
-time god now gives way more ATK SPD
-Hemomancer Sigil now only procs after taking 10 damage
-Clarity card does not appear in Tarot Psy now
-treasure rooms only have 1 relic after floor 4
-treasure rooms stop spawning after floor 6
-relic Warp Psy now costs 20 AP instead of 15 MP (thanks HalvedDead)
-leveling INT only gives 15 MP now
///TWEAKS
-big optimization with laser items, should not freeze game anymore
-reduced volume on teleport sound (thanks rayna)
-can leave Warp Way card's event with escape key and get the card back
-card Philosopher stone can be used in event rooms (thanks HalvedDead)
///FIXES
-fixed freeze with boss Council (thanks rayna)
-fixed freeze with boss Demon Sword's spinning sword attack when charmed (thanks dave)
-fixed bug with printers copying their item when leaving and entering the room (thanks pnok)
-fixed being able to use card Warp Way during events (thanks dave)
-fixed relic Mass Produced Booster Pack not getting rerolled by chaos altar (thanks pnok)
-fixed diseases not being cured properly (thanks dave)
-fixed large FPS issues caused by some memories
Prisoner getting a faith up
(thanks again Aleksh for the sick art! check out their other stuff at https://twitter.com/alekshlad)
