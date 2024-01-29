Update 0.1.6

///NEW

-new boss: 8-Freak

-new chest: Mana Chest

-new chest: Sickly Chest

-new drop: Temp Shield Pickup

-new drop: Armor Pickup

///BALANCE

-using bombs does more damage

-card Health Potion heals a percentage of HP now

-card Mixed Potion HP heal is percentage based

-mana pickups trigger regen instead of just restoring MP

-health pickups heal 10% or 10 HP, whichever is more

-shield pickups give 10% of max HP as shield, or at least 10

-weapons can now scale with STR

-gold gem now gives +1 ATK per $1 (thanks dave)

-weapon mod Mage Scope gives mp on kills instead of crit

-stat scaling of guns now tripled (thanks HalvedDead)

-harder enemies give more XP

-xp required to level increased

-chaos god now sometimes distributes your stats in a peculiar way

-Dealer Psy doesn't have a CD again

-card relics are now more rare

-time god now gives way more ATK SPD

-Hemomancer Sigil now only procs after taking 10 damage

-Clarity card does not appear in Tarot Psy now

-treasure rooms only have 1 relic after floor 4

-treasure rooms stop spawning after floor 6

-relic Warp Psy now costs 20 AP instead of 15 MP (thanks HalvedDead)

-leveling INT only gives 15 MP now

///TWEAKS

-big optimization with laser items, should not freeze game anymore

-reduced volume on teleport sound (thanks rayna)

-can leave Warp Way card's event with escape key and get the card back

-card Philosopher stone can be used in event rooms (thanks HalvedDead)

///FIXES

-fixed freeze with boss Council (thanks rayna)

-fixed freeze with boss Demon Sword's spinning sword attack when charmed (thanks dave)

-fixed bug with printers copying their item when leaving and entering the room (thanks pnok)

-fixed being able to use card Warp Way during events (thanks dave)

-fixed relic Mass Produced Booster Pack not getting rerolled by chaos altar (thanks pnok)

-fixed diseases not being cured properly (thanks dave)

-fixed large FPS issues caused by some memories

Prisoner getting a faith up

(thanks again Aleksh for the sick art! check out their other stuff at https://twitter.com/alekshlad)

