Above Earth update for 29 January 2024

1.5.4 Small Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13305305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small update to add an instructional tip to explain the station view. The station view allows the player to analyze the station and its surroundings from a more strategic point of view.

