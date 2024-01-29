Just a small update to add an instructional tip to explain the station view. The station view allows the player to analyze the station and its surroundings from a more strategic point of view.
Above Earth update for 29 January 2024
1.5.4 Small Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Above Earth Content Depot 1131451
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update