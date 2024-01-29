Near future update - new content "soon", incremental price increase

We wanted to take this opportunity to provide an update and clarity on some near future things brewing in our first post for 2024!

TL;DR:

Ghosts of Tabor will see a base price increase to $24.99, DLC prices will also increase at a similar %-rate.

Progression WIPE is coming!

Ghosts of Tabor will graduate to the full Meta Quest Store on February 8th and the transition will start around February 1.

The graduation process on Meta Quest will NOT affect Steam - the game will still be available to purchase and servers will remain operational throughout the period. (Wipe will be cross-platform, as always)

As a part of the Meta graduation process we have worked on several stability and bug fixes, some already applied to the game.

On Steam, the game will remain in Early Access for a little while longer. We have plenty more to come in 2024!

So, here's what you need to know

At Combat Waffle Studios, we put in tremendous effort, push boundaries, and work tirelessly to ensure a more polished and engaging experience.

As a result of the past year's effort, the price of Ghosts of Tabor will increase to $24.99, starting around February 1st. DLC will also have the same incremental price increase, so carefully consider your timing if you have eyes on a DLC, but, also consider the below small teaser...

While you might wonder why we're speaking about a graduation on another platform here which will have a limited impact on your Steam gameplay, the graduation to Meta Quest Store marks a milestone in our continued journey and we will have a surprise fit for the most engaged players on both platforms, to be announced around February 1, keep your eyes peeled on our socials! We also hope that the graduation will significantly increase the visibility of our game and you can hopefully expect more players to interact with in the near future.

We look forward to providing more details on the near future content updates (really) soon!

Don't hesitate to become a part of this thrilling VR experience as the community continues to grow and the excitement for Ghosts of Tabor builds up. We are far from done!