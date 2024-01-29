 Skip to content

OCTAMETA update for 29 January 2024

2024/01/30 Patch

Build 13305257 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix:

  1. Fourier scene interaction fail after restart from menu scene;
  2. Savedata conflict;
  3. Achievements are triggered incorrectly or not in time;

optimization:

  1. Add version number display

