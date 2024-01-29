 Skip to content

Animalistic Worlds update for 29 January 2024

waging war against bugs

Build 13305240 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed the bullskull wolves at the exit assaulting you with infinite battles
  • Added some new newspapers
  • Fixed getting wrong item upon upgrading a certain shield
  • Added face graphic for an NPC
  • Changed item found from a certain trash can

