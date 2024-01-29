- Fixed the bullskull wolves at the exit assaulting you with infinite battles
- Added some new newspapers
- Fixed getting wrong item upon upgrading a certain shield
- Added face graphic for an NPC
- Changed item found from a certain trash can
Animalistic Worlds update for 29 January 2024
waging war against bugs
Patchnotes via Steam Community
