- Callaway is bringing the (Ai) Smoke – new clubs are here!
- Plus, take your game up a notch with new Callaway Chrome Tour balls
- Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with a Showdown and matching shirt
- And new tournaments on custom courses coming soon
WGT Golf update for 31 January 2024
1.98.0 Release Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
WGT Golf Mac Content Depot 1182021
- Loading history…
WGT Golf PC Content Depot 1182022
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update