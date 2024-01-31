 Skip to content

WGT Golf update for 31 January 2024

1.98.0 Release Notes

Build 13305215 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Callaway is bringing the (Ai) Smoke – new clubs are here!
  • Plus, take your game up a notch with new Callaway Chrome Tour balls
  • Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with a Showdown and matching shirt
  • And new tournaments on custom courses coming soon

