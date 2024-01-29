 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

城市工人模拟器 update for 29 January 2024

CityWorkerSimulator Update 1.4.4

Share · View all patches · Build 13305149 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.4.4:

-Unowned clothes will no longer be displayed when changing clothes

-The option to "use" will no longer be displayed when the collection has depleted

-Fix the issue of jumping to the wrong clothes after wearing clothes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2130651 Depot 2130651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link