Reign of Dwarf: Hotfix Update

Dear Dwarven Community,

A hotfix update is rolling out to address key issues and optimize your gameplay experience in the world of Reign of Dwarf. Here's what you can expect:

Memory Optimization: We've identified and rectified excessive memory usage, ensuring a smoother and more stable journey through the dwarven realms.

We've identified and rectified excessive memory usage, ensuring a smoother and more stable journey through the dwarven realms. Resource Respawn Fix: Mushrooms and cotton are essential for your survival and progress. We've fixed the respawn mechanics, so these resources regenerate as intended, keeping your adventure on track.

Performance improvements to reduce memory usage, ensuring a seamless gaming experience.

Fixed an issue where mushrooms and cotton were not respawning correctly, ensuring resources are plentiful and consistent for all players.

The update is being deployed and will be available shortly. Expect a brief downtime as we apply these crucial fixes. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this period.

Your Support Matters:

Your feedback is invaluable in shaping the future of Reign of Dwarf. If you notice improvements or have suggestions, please share your thoughts. And if you're enjoying your time in our world, consider leaving a positive review. Your support goes a long way in helping us grow and improve.

Thank you for being a part of our steadfast community. Together, we forge ahead into a future filled with adventure and camaraderie!

— The Reign of Dwarf Team