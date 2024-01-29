Closed Beta: Update #53

ADDED:
● (Frontline) New UI message letting you know when a sector has been captured/lost.
● When using the 2D scope, a new fade in/out (black) when aiming down.
CHANGED:
● Digging a foxhole near a landmine will automatically run the 'disarm' function, giving the same outcomes (potential chance of having the mine blowing up).
● Reduced the weight for network code for dealing damage.
● Panzer III E, Panzer III J, Panzer IV G, Panzer II C, now have 1:1 mesh colliders (very accurate to the actual model).
FIXED:
● After being revived, the new death UI screen would not go away.
● While being revived, the UI would not let you know you were.
● Panzer II C autocannon had no icon in the UI.
● Infantry not falling when dying when killed by a player that was not controlled by the host of the game.
● Soviet 37 mm M1939 61-K had AP shells loaded first once built instead of HE.
● SG-43 static MG casing ejection issue.
● Pressing the 'respawn' button while manning a static weapon would lead to some big problems.
● 2D sniper scope setting was inverted.
● As infantry, being headshotted by someone else than an AI player on the host computer would result in bleeding out being active.
● Some camera FOV visual glitch when you stopped aiming down sight and being zoomed in and switched to sprinting.
