Closed Beta: Update #53

ADDED:

● (Frontline) New UI message letting you know when a sector has been captured/lost.

● When using the 2D scope, a new fade in/out (black) when aiming down.

CHANGED:

● Digging a foxhole near a landmine will automatically run the 'disarm' function, giving the same outcomes (potential chance of having the mine blowing up).

● Reduced the weight for network code for dealing damage.

● Panzer III E, Panzer III J, Panzer IV G, Panzer II C, now have 1:1 mesh colliders (very accurate to the actual model).

FIXED:

● After being revived, the new death UI screen would not go away.

● While being revived, the UI would not let you know you were.

● Panzer II C autocannon had no icon in the UI.

● Infantry not falling when dying when killed by a player that was not controlled by the host of the game.

● Soviet 37 mm M1939 61-K had AP shells loaded first once built instead of HE.

● SG-43 static MG casing ejection issue.

● Pressing the 'respawn' button while manning a static weapon would lead to some big problems.

● 2D sniper scope setting was inverted.

● As infantry, being headshotted by someone else than an AI player on the host computer would result in bleeding out being active.

● Some camera FOV visual glitch when you stopped aiming down sight and being zoomed in and switched to sprinting.