January 2024 update!

Just because this is a game about bugs doesn't mean they don't need to be fixed!

Some quality of life changes have been made to The Wingless Bee to provide a smoothened experience. Here is what specifically changed:

-The big difference is that trophies and unlockables are now automatically saved to your file as soon as you get them. No more losing stuff because you didn't save in Score Attack or started a new Story session! The Save and Load buttons in Score Attack now only apply to the high scores you set in there.

-To complement the above, a new data erase screen has been added if - for some reason - you want to erase all your trophies and unlocks. Because I couldn't quite fit it elegantly into the existing menus, however, you will need to access it by doing the following:

----1) Go to the main menu

----2) Press Left or A ten times

(If you press any other arrow key or S, D, or W, you have to restart the count)

Other changes to the game include:

-Fixed an issue in the Twin Thrips fight where the game wouldn't progress after the boss is defeated.

-The color panels in World 6 are slightly adjusted.

-Minor text changes have been made.

Happy honey hunting!

-Ryan