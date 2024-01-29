GUNS
Added SKS
Added M1 Modern
Added M37 sawnoff
Added ACOG
Added bow + arrow
Added ammo types like AP, +P, Tracer, Incendiary, Ratshot, High velocity, and more for 5.56x45 and 22lr
Improved bolt-action
Improved luger animation
Improved bolt-action
MECHANICS
Camp survival crates now give you 50 of each material instead of 100
Made grappling gun buyable
Improved door breaching mechanics
Added door breaching to the compound
Added the nightlight: a much upgraded flashlight
Added the work light: an industrial handheld light
Added a zippo lighter
Added chickens to the NPC spawner
Changed files in this update