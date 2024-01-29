Share · View all patches · Build 13304900 · Last edited 29 January 2024 – 21:09:24 UTC by Wendy

GUNS

Added SKS

Added M1 Modern

Added M37 sawnoff

Added ACOG

Added bow + arrow

Added ammo types like AP, +P, Tracer, Incendiary, Ratshot, High velocity, and more for 5.56x45 and 22lr

Improved bolt-action

Improved luger animation

MECHANICS

Camp survival crates now give you 50 of each material instead of 100

Made grappling gun buyable

Improved door breaching mechanics

Added door breaching to the compound

Added the nightlight: a much upgraded flashlight

Added the work light: an industrial handheld light

Added a zippo lighter

Added chickens to the NPC spawner