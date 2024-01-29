Ver1.0.10026 Improvements and Fixes

Thank you very much for playing and for your feedback.

In this update:

Improvement: Visuals of the first dungeon

Improvement: In-game guide functions such as NPC conversations

Improvement: Balance of obtaining a certain item

Fix: Fixed an input-related bug

We will continue to improve the game, so if you have any opinions or questions, we would be grateful if you could contact us on the Steam community or Discord.

Thank you!

Steam Community:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2658960

Discord server:

https://discord.gg/9Yx5tXRtp8