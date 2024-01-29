 Skip to content

The Lab and Dungeons update for 29 January 2024

Ver1.0.10026 Improvements and Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you very much for playing and for your feedback.
In this update:

  • Improvement: Visuals of the first dungeon
  • Improvement: In-game guide functions such as NPC conversations
  • Improvement: Balance of obtaining a certain item
  • Fix: Fixed an input-related bug

We will continue to improve the game, so if you have any opinions or questions, we would be grateful if you could contact us on the Steam community or Discord.
Thank you!

Steam Community:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2658960

Discord server:
https://discord.gg/9Yx5tXRtp8

