Ver1.0.10026 Improvements and Fixes

Thank you very much for playing and for your feedback.
In this update:
- Improvement: Visuals of the first dungeon
- Improvement: In-game guide functions such as NPC conversations
- Improvement: Balance of obtaining a certain item
- Fix: Fixed an input-related bug
We will continue to improve the game, so if you have any opinions or questions, we would be grateful if you could contact us on the Steam community or Discord.
Thank you!
Steam Community:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2658960
Discord server:
https://discord.gg/9Yx5tXRtp8
Changed files in this update