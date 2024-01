This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi, all!

I am happy to announce that my new DLC is almost ready to release.

This DLC is a story about dating with Young, who is own a cafe and good old "sister" of protagonist.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2804980/__IF/

If you add this as a Wishlist, it will be a great pleasure to a developer.

Thank you!