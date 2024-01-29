 Skip to content

The Lost Tape - Cellar update for 29 January 2024

Fix 1.1.2

29 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

1.When the player returned to the cellar after loading the outdoor map, the map disappeared.
2.The hanged man's whisper could be triggered multiple times, leading to the overlap of several sounds at once.

