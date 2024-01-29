Update, Version 20240129





English

############Content################

[Faith]New Tenet: F.F.F Extremism

[Item]New Item: F.F.F Dan's Flyer (It unlocks the tenet: F.F.F Extremism)

[Trash Bins]You can now sometimes find F.F.F Dan's Flyers in trash bins globally. It has a higher chance of appearing when your local time is near Valentine's Day.

[Qinuyi]Added some trash bins.

[Cave of Dreamers]Added a trash bin in the Mages Guild.

#############System##################

[Faith]Tenets can now define actions that will lose devotion.

[Faith]Customized Tooltips can now define their display colors.





简体中文

############Content################

【信仰】新信条：F.F.F极端主义

【物品】新物品：FFF团传单（可以解锁F.F.F极端主义）

【垃圾箱】你现在有时会在垃圾箱里找到FFF团传单。在你的系统时间接近情人节的时候会有更高的几率找到这些传单。

【奇努伊】加入了一些垃圾箱。

【梦幻洞穴】在法师公会里加入了一个垃圾箱。

#############System##################

【信仰】信条现在可以定义哪些行为会丧失虔诚。

【信仰】自定义的说明现在可以定义使用的颜色。

