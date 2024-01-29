Improved mouse control experience, no matter what the tilt Angle, you can use the mouse to drag the block to a certain direction.
CubeCubeRubik update for 29 January 2024
Update On January 30th : Improved mouse control experience
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2748941 Depot 2748941
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update