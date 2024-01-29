 Skip to content

CubeCubeRubik update for 29 January 2024

Update On January 30th : Improved mouse control experience

Build 13304616 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved mouse control experience, no matter what the tilt Angle, you can use the mouse to drag the block to a certain direction.

Depot 2748941
