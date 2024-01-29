 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Casino Resort Tower update for 29 January 2024

[GAME HOTFIX] v0.7.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13304615 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
FIXES:
  • Fixed the issue of maintenance officers repairing the same item if they start working with tools already in hand.
  • Addressed the problem of the save file getting corrupted if it was created just after demolishing a parking lot while the cars on the floor were not despawned yet.
  • Resolved the issue of office workers, marketing specialists, researchers, accountants, HR specialists, and CEOs keep working after the type of room they have been working in has changed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1457031 Depot 1457031
  • Loading history…
Depot 1457032 Depot 1457032
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link