[GAME HOTFIX] v0.7.2.3

FIXES:
- Fixed the issue of maintenance officers repairing the same item if they start working with tools already in hand.
- Addressed the problem of the save file getting corrupted if it was created just after demolishing a parking lot while the cars on the floor were not despawned yet.
- Resolved the issue of office workers, marketing specialists, researchers, accountants, HR specialists, and CEOs keep working after the type of room they have been working in has changed.
Changed files in this update