Happy new 2024! (V0.7.0)

Hello Everyone, how have you been?

Our first update of the year is here and it's a big one!

Features

Hero Forge Support

You can link your Hero Forge account to RPG Stories and use your heroes either as items to populate your maps Or as playable Characters.

Object Properties

We have been working on a UI system that will allow us to provide you access to more Options and properties. This feature is still kinda experimental but in near future it will be improved and more tools will be added. For in-game objects these settings are synced in Online games.

For now You can :

Adjust lights (Intensity, range & colors)

Open Close Doors (We have a effect for now but a cut throw is on the way)

Change animation speed on NPC’s (we will add more animation options and other settings)

Network Global Settings

DM can control if players can move

-DM can controls if plates can use camera

-DM can control Object animation time and animation type

Adjust the play Grid to your liking. (Size, offset and color) settings are saved with the project.

Adjust Mass placement settings. You don't like our presets, edit them as you like.

Content

Scifi Facility Pack

Autobuilder, Floors, Walls, Objects, Structures

Characters

Alien EZ

Alien FX

Alien Predator

Facegrabber

Gorhorrid

Hexalien 01, 02, 03

Lacercharias

Little Guy

Lizardex

Space Engineer

Destroyer 01, 02, 03, 04

Biochemical Android

Change Log

Object network sync has been completely reworked. Hopefully you should see less artifacts and syncing should be more instant.

Unity version update, application should have a little bit better performance.

Fixes