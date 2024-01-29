Ease Chunchumanchu's wrath and lead your gas station empire to prosperity🔥

Hey, Gas Jockeys! ⛽

Welcome to another development update related to Gas Station Simulator - Tidal Wave DLC. Previously I’ve talked in-detail about the Mortal Business system which will be one of the most important mechanics in the upcoming DLC. Feel free to check it out here if you’d like to learn more.

In today’s devlog I’ll introduce you to the Chunchumanchu God himself. After reading this development update you’ll know exactly what to do if you want to keep the Chunchumanchu’s anger at bay. And trust me – don’t make the god angry, you won’t like him when he is angry. Without further ado, let’s roll! 🔥

How does the Chunchumanchu work?🌋

Running your gas station on a tropical island is not an easy task. Especially when there is a local god watching over your actions. In Gas Station Simulator - Tidal Wave DLC you want to make sure that Chunchumanchu is constantly happy by providing your services with proper care.

Every single action that leads to an accident will make the local god angry, resulting in the anger bar filling up (the bar itself will replace popularity, by the way). In addition, if your customers won’t be served with proper care, the anger bar will fill as well. Don’t worry tho’ – you will get a warning every single time from the Chunchumanchu itself as soon as you cross a certain threshold.

If you manage to fulfill the bar 100%, the volcano will erupt causing your customers to run. In addition, if you fail to pay back the loan, a volcano eruption will also take back some of your decorations. Think about it as an unruly biker but much, much bigger.

But every cloud has a silver lining right? It’s the same here. There are ways to please Chunchumanchu if you somehow manage to cross the line a little bit further than you should have.

For instance, you can collect special coconuts and sacrifice them in the altar which will speed up the recovery process. The further the distance, the better score you will get. By the way – the altar looks amazing, don’t you think? Looks good enough to throw a party - and a good song and dance at the party spot will help keep the god at bay. Finally, every time you make sure a client is happy with the services of your station, the god may nod his head in approval, calming down just a little bit.

And that's it for today, fellow jockeys! So, how do you like this development update? What would you like to see next? Maybe there is something that you'd like to change? Don't hesitate and throw your feedback in the comments below. I'm always here to help you, folks, so the more info I gather from you, the better our communication will be.

~Your humble marketing guy – Sewek