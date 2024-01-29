New update! 0.9.24 is live!

Hi everybody!

Sorry for the 2-week hiatus, the team had a bunch of other random stuff that kept us well-occupied so we had to break our weekly update streak.

On good news, we finally started development of the 5th and last area (at least for release) and decided to aim for a June/July final release (just to set a clear goal for us), the intro update is still on QA but we expect to eventually release it to anyone that wishes to try it out.

Thanks to all Oirbo fans, for the awesome feedback you keep sending us (even when we don't update the game xD), keep it coming!

0.9.24 changelog